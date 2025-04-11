Did BTS confirm the return of Run BTS? ARMYs think so after spotting Jungkook and RM-related hints in clip

It looks like BTS' ARMYs are back on detective duty, and this time, the mystery at hand is whether the septet is gearing up to bring back their beloved variety show, Run BTS. Fans have always had a knack for spotting subtle clues. Whether it’s hidden in a music video, buried in a tweet, or casually mentioned during a live stream, the BTS fandom is pro at decoding even the smallest hints.

Advertisement

Enter the latest wave of speculation. On April 10, 2025, BTS surprised fans by dropping a special compilation video titled RUN BTS POLY on Weverse. The hour-long highlight featured some of the most iconic and cherished moments from the Run BTS series.

In the closing scenes, Jungkook can be heard saying, “Run BTS is on a break, not an ending,” while RM adds, “It’s just a short break—it’ll come back soon.” These subtle but clear messages were more than enough for ARMYs to jump into theory mode.

The livestream was a massive hit, drawing in over 2.5 million viewers and racking up a staggering 23 million likes. And almost instantly, social media lit up with excitement and emotional reactions. One fan wrote, “It will come back soon! Run BTS,” while another joked, “ARMYs watching Run BTS Poly like they haven’t seen these episodes 134,340 times already.” Another fan confessed, “Me watching Run BTS Poly, pretending it’s my first time,” and yet another shared, “Hearing each giggle and chaos from the Tannies… Run BTS, ten years of memories, from 2015 till now.”

Advertisement

With the countdown ticking toward June 2025, excitement is in the air. That’s when all seven members of BTS—RM, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook, Jin and J-Hope—will officially complete their military service and reunite.

For those unfamiliar with the show, Run BTS is a variety series that first premiered on August 1, 2015. In each episode, the members take part in games, challenges, and even undercover missions, all while competing for prizes—or trying to avoid hilarious punishments. Since its debut, the show has spanned three seasons and 156 episodes, becoming a staple of BTS fandom and a source of joy for millions around the world.

One thing’s for sure: if Run BTS is indeed coming back, ARMYs are more than ready to welcome it home.

ALSO READ: What is BTS' Run BTS Poly about? Board game explored with photo book, exclusive cards, unseen moments and more