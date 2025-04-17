Coachella 2025 Week 2: BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie and ENHYPEN's full performance schedule; when, where and how to watch live

The desert is calling, and the vibes are still high—Coachella Weekend 2 is officially back! Buckle up, because if Weekend 1 was pure fire, expect Weekend 2 to turn up the heat with even wilder energy.

Among the global lineup of artists, K-pop idols are leaving their mark in a big way. From unforgettable performances to viral moments, stars like BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie and the band ENHYPEN are lighting up the stage and sparking conversations worldwide. And yes—opinions are flying everywhere about their performances (as expected)—but one thing’s for sure: they’ve been grabbing headlines with their vocals, stage presence, and absolute command of the crowd.

So what’s the game plan for K-pop fans this weekend? Who’s performing, when, and where? Don’t stress—we’ve got you. Here’s your official K-pop Coachella Weekend 2 lineup:

- BLACKPINK’s Lisa

When: Friday, April 18, 2025

Where: Sahara Stage (same as Weekend 1)

Time: 7:45–8:40 PM PT

- ENHYPEN

When: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Where: Sahara Stage (same as Weekend 1)

Time: 8:35–9:20 PM PT

- BLACKPINK’s Jennie

When: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Where: Outdoor Theatre (same as Weekend 1)

Time: 7:45–8:25 PM PT

Now the big question is—where can you watch the performances if you can’t make it to the festival? No worries! Just head over to the official Coachella YouTube channel. Check out the link below!

ICYMI (In case you missed it)—Here’s What Went Down in Coachella Weekend 1 for the K-Pop idols.

BLACKPINK's Lisa owned the stage during Weekend 1. Some fans called the White Lotus star “perfect,” while others had opinions about her daring stage looks. She smashed through a 13-song setlist including Thunder, LALISA, FXCK UP THE WORLD, Moonlit Floor, Rockstar, and Born Again.

Then there’s BLACKPINK's Jennie, who made her highly anticipated solo debut on April 13. She performed 13 tracks like Filter, Mantra, Damn Right, Like JENNIE, Starlight, Love Hangover, Seoul City, and Zen. She, too, earned big praise for her confidence and vocals, though, like Lisa, the critiques came rolling in too (it’s Coachella… it’s part of the deal).

ENHYPEN also made their Coachella debut on April 12 and crushed it with a 13-song set featuring Blockbuster, Paranormal, No Doubt, Sweet Venom, Moonstruck, Bite Me, XO (Only If You Say Yes), and more. The boy band brought serious energy and showed why they’re one of the hottest names in K-pop right now.

