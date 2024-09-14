‘Don’t use them’: BTS’ Jungkook updates social media after HYBE tries to determine intentions behind alleged support for NewJeans

On September 14, 2024, BTS' Jungkook seemingly showed support for NewJeans through Instagram. While his personal account is deactivated, he posted on his pet dog Bam's page. He shared pictures of Bam with the caption, 'Don't use them.' Fans speculate this was a show of support for NewJeans, as in a previous post, he used five heart emojis, believed to represent the five members of NewJeans, along with the message, 'Artists are not guilty.'