ENHYPEN drops thrilling MV teaser for Brought The Heat Back from new album ROMANCE: UNTOLD; Watch

ENHYPEN made their comeback in July with a brand new album titled ROMANCE: UNTOLD, along with the title track XO (Only If You Say Yes). Moreover, the group has also released the music video teaser for the B-side track Brought The Heat Back, creating anticipation among fans.

ENHYPEN releases music video teaser for Brought The Heat Back

On July 31, 2024, ENHYPEN released the music video teaser for Brought The Heat Back. The song serves as a B-side track from the group’s newly released album, ROMANCE: UNTOLD. In the short video, the ambiance has a spooky vibe that is reminiscent of '90s horror aesthetics. Combining striking visuals and an intricate yet fun dance routine, expectations from the music video. Moreover, the poster for the song was also released, providing a glimpse of the song's concept.

ROMANCE: UNTOLD is the second full studio album by ENHYPEN, released on July 12, 2024. Apart from Brought The Heat Back and the title track XO (Only If You Say Yes), the B-side tracks include Moonstruck, Your Eyes Only, Hundred Broken Hearts, Paranormal, Royalty, Highway 1009 and XO English version. The lead single was produced by American singer-songwriter JVKE and is also featured in the English version of the song.

More about the K-pop group ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN, The South Korean K-pop group consists of seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Niki. Managed by BELIFT LAB, the group was formed by a survival reality show called I-LAND, where 23 male contestants were competing for a spot in the boy group to be formed at the end of the show. However, only the seven members remained till the end and managed to debut in the group.

With the extended play Border: Day One, they made their debut in 2020. Moreover, they released their first Korean album, Dimension: Dilemma, along with the music video for the title track Tamed-Dashed. The group has gained immense popularity since its debut and continues to do so with each new release.

