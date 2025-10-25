Are Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan making cameos as Pathaan and Tiger in Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s Alpha?

Shah Rukh Khan ended his four-year hiatus from acting in 2023 when he returned to the big screen with the spy actioner Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film and its titular character became a blockbuster. Now, it seems that King Khan might don the avatar once again for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's upcoming film Alpha, with Salman Khan also likely to make an appearance.

Are Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan making cameo appearances as Pathaan and Tiger in Alpha?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan has been approached by the makers to make a cameo appearance in the spy action film Alpha.

A source reportedly stated that, at the moment, Pathaan was the most talked-about character in the YRF Spy Universe. The source mentioned that Aditya Chopra had decided to approach SRK for a cameo in Alpha and had designed a special part for him that would lead into Pathaan 2.

However, the Baadshah star has apparently asked for some time to think it over, as he has allotted bulk dates for his upcoming film King.

The source further added that the actor would confirm his presence within a week to ten days. If not a full-fledged cameo, he might at least appear in an end-credit sequence in Alpha. Moreover, it was mentioned that, apart from King Khan, the makers were also planning to include Salman Khan in a cameo role as Tiger.

The source concluded by revealing that Aditya Chopra would approach Salman only if the cameo's impact was as significant as Tiger's appearance in Pathaan.

More about Alpha

Alpha is an upcoming spy action thriller marking the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the movie is expected to explore the story of two fierce agents, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles. Featuring Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, the film is expected to release around Christmas this year.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on his next film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The upcoming actioner will also feature Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone in key roles.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is set to star in The Battle of Galwan, based on the real-life events that took place between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan region.

