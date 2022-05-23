EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar to host a grand birthday bash at Yash Raj Studios on May 25 as he turns 50

On March 18, Karan Johar threw a grand birthday bash for Dharma Productions CEO, Apoorva Mehta, who celebrated his 50th birthday. And now, two months later, the filmmaker is all set to bring in his 50th birthday by throwing a grand party for the entire film fraternity. According to sources close to the development, Karan has booked Yash Raj Studios for May 25, stepping away from the usual 5-Star Hotel Parties.

“Much like his films, Karan will be bringing in his 50th birthday in midst of grand sets and glamour. In-fact, the filmmaker has got Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and the soon to be released Brahmastra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, to design the entire set up for the birthday bash,” revealed a source close to the development.

All the top names from the Hindi film industry, including the Dharma Talents, are expected to come and attend the big day for KjO. “It’s a theme party and the invitation sent out to all the attendees has a mention of the same. It’s going to be a black and bling theme for the bash,” the source added.

Meanwhile , Karan is currently busy with his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The family based romantic comedy features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead. Major chunk of the film has already been shot and the team is now gearing up to wrap up the shoot by September/October this year. It is gearing up for a Valentines Day 2022 release in the cinema halls. His production ventures include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Brahmastra, Mr Aur Mrs Mahi, Yoddha, and Selfiee among many more.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam on board Salman Khan’s next; Shoot begins in Mumbai