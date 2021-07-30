‘Bell Bottom will be the first Hindi film to revive cinema business’: Trade analysts on Akshay Kumar’s next

Just a day after the Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope, hinted at reopening of cinema halls in 25 districts of the State, the team of fronted espionage, Bell Bottom, announced that the film will see a big screen release on August 19. The announcement has fueled some oxygen in the lungs of the dead exhibition sector and everyone is now gearing up to welcome the audience back in cinema halls with Bell Bottom.

Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh says, “This is a very good move and will pave the way for many more announcements. I expect fantastic biz from Bell Bottom as it’s an film and the expectations are high. This will be the first Hindi film to revive the cinema business and there’s always a different experience for watching a period film on the big screen.” Taran is optimistic about the future of the theatrical medium, as everyone else is in the trade.

“The charm of big screen can never fade,” he sets the record straight, adding further, “In the 80’s, the video piracy was actually killing the showbiz as the video cassettes would reach the B and C center before the official release of the film. Multiple production houses were contemplating on exiting the film business in the 80’s. But the industry survived that and so many other big obstacles. There is a different magic to the big screen and we will continue to brave every storm that comes our way.” Taran believes that many release dates will be announced in the coming few days, and the discussions on the same have already started within the industry. “Bell Bottom will pave the way for many more announcements.”

Producer and film business analyst, Girish Johar informs that Bollywood has been lagging behind by more than 18 months. “Bell Bottom is a step towards briging the industry back on track. It’s a good start and I am very optimistic.” Like Taran, even Girish is of the opinion that the audience will come out in large numbers to watch Bell Bottom on the big screen. “Yes, there is some fear, but a big film coming after so long will attract an audience. I am expecting a good start at the box-office, there are no two ways. It’s one of the most anticipated films of the year,” he concludes.

With Bell Bottom, Akshay has become the first major A-List superstar to release a film in the midst of a pandemic on the big screen. The film is directed by Ranjit Tewari, produced by the Bhagnani’s and also stars Vani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta in key roles. The film will release in 2D and 2D across the globe.

