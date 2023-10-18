EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma and Netflix to collaborate for a celeb based comedy show; read deets

Kapil Sharma is one of the most sought-after comedians in India. Last year, he made his foray into the digital space with his comedy special titled, ‘I'm Not Done Yet’. After its encouraging response, the actor-comedian is now in talks with Netflix for a comedy show. Pinkvilla has exclusively received the information regarding the show. Let's find out the details.

Kapil Sharma to do a Netflix comedy show

Pinkvilla has exclusively got to know that celebrated comedian Kapil Sharma is in talks with Netflix. The Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon actor is working on a show that will feature big names from different fields. According to a source, "Kapil Sharma is in talks with Netflix for a comedy show, which will feature many celebrities. Both Kapil and Netflix are excited for this collaboration, and once everything is locked, they will make an official announcement."

Kapil Sharma's work front

Kapil was recently seen in Nandita Das's drama film titled Zwigato in which he played the role of a food delivery executive. The film explores his trials and turbulence while trying to provide for his family. It was released theatrically on March 17, 2023, and met with positive critical response. He will be next seen alongside Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in The Crew which will be released next year. Meanwhile, his popular television comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show went off air earlier this year since Sharma and his team went on a US tour.

Last year, Sharma made his foray into the digital space with the Netflix comedy special, ‘I'm Not Done Yet’. In the show, he spoke at length about several funny anecdotes from his life and it was loved by the viewers.

ALSO READ: 'Journey is beautiful when...': Kapil Sharma enjoys travel with THESE people