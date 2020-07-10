EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan on mental health: Why do we shy away from addressing issues related to the mind?

In an exclusive chat, Abhishek Bachchan spoke on the need to remove the stigma around mental health. The actor makes his digital debut with Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most articulate celebrities we know. The actor makes his digital debut with Amazon Prime series Breathe: Into The Shadows today. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he opened up on the complexities of the character and why he absolutely loved the emotion which is portrayed in the series. Abhishek also opened up on mental health and stigma around it. He shared how he feels the biggest problem lies in the fact that people still shy away from discussing mental health.

"Sadly there is still a bit of stigma associated with mental health. I don’t understand one thing, if you get cold, you call your doctor and ask for medicines and treatment, your mind is possibly the most important organ of your body. Why do we still shy away from addressing and approach trained professionals to get treatment related to issues with the mind. What is the problem? Firstly you have to remove the stigma in society. There is absolutely nothing wrong with it," he shared.

Abhishek explained, "You are not scared to say you are not well and need a day off on usual days, so why there is an issue to admitting that you are seeking professional help for a certain mental condition you perceive you might be going through. That is something we need to do away it. In our house, we discuss everything. That is how I was brought up and that is how it should be. Society has built-in so many walls around certain things that need to be deconstructed."

Breathe: Into the Shadows also stars Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen in lead roles.

Credits :Pinkvilla

