EXCLUSIVE: Adipurush team target Ram Navami to start campaign of their Indian Epic with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon

The countdown for the release of the Om Raut directed Adipurush fronted by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan has begun. The Indian Epic is around 85 days away from it’s announced date of June 16, 2023. Over the last few days, the social media is buzzing with Prabhas fans asking the team of Adipurush for an update. And Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Adipurush team is planning to restart their campaign from March 30, which coincides with Ram Navami.

Adipurush new asswet will focus on Lord Ram portrayed by Prabhas

“Adipurush celebrates the victory of good over evil. It’s a retelling of Indian epic – Ramayana – and what better day than Ram Navami to kick off their promotional campaign. It’s work in progress on a brand-new asset led by Prabhas and the team is committed to launch it on March 30, 2023,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the asset will primarily focus on Lord Ram. “The asset will be in sync with the occasion of lord Ram's birth,” the source added.

Prabhas' upcoming films

The team is holding all their cards close to their chest and will release a trailer in the month of May, closer to the date of release. Adipurush is touted to be one of the biggest films of Indian Cinema with Prabhas as lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. The team has roped in Sunny Singh for the character of Laxman.

After Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen in the Prashanth Neel directed Salaar, which is gearing up for a September 28, 2023 release. This will be followed by the Nag Ashwin directorial, Project K, confirmed for a Sankranti 2024 opening on big screen. The actor has director Maruthi’s horror comedy, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit as also a Siddharth Anand film under his kitty. He is also committed to do a mythology drama for Dil Raju directed by Prashanth Neel. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

