EXCLUSIVE: After Raksha Bandhan, Aanand L Rai working on an action packed love story – Details

I will work very hard on the script till I get that right. Give me a year or so and I might be able to show you an action love story, says Aanand L Rai. Read details

by Himesh Mankad   |  Published on Aug 05, 2022
Aanand L Rai is all set to present his most heart-warming story, Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar, to the audience from August 11. The director insists that it’s a layered film that speaks about multiple facets. But does it include a solution to the issue of dowry death? “For me, it was not about giving a solution. It was about finding solution together. I don’t know more than my audience and we would know together as the film releases. I am not solving an issue, I am sailing through that issue along with my audience. I am not preaching, I am learning. As a maker, I don’t believe in knowing more than my audience. May be, I spent more time thinking about the story, but that’s all,” he answers.

The director doesn’t want to be stuck in a certain zone and continue to explore new stories. “For me, Raksha Bandhan is very different from all the films I have made so far. It’s the expression of emotions and I keep working on newer stories. Right now, I want to explore these emotions and human relations, but slightly in the action space,” he admits.  So is an action film in the making for Aanand L Rai?

He smiles, “I have to make it so you can believe it. I will work very hard on the script till I get that right. Give me a year or so and I might be able to show you an action love story. In my head, it’s not a different film. I feel, I can do it.” The director further adds, “I have been making such films all my life. Yes, action was missing from my stories and I will add that.”

Finally, is he looking to take the Tanu Weds Manu and Shubh Mangal Savadhan franchise ahead? Aanand L Rai signs off, “We keep on searching, and keep on working on the ideas. The day we have a great idea or a great script is when we will think of the franchise. Otherwise, we are fine.”

