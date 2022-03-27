EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of Abhay 3, Kunal Kemmu reveals the struggles of an OTT franchise: One step at a time

Kunal Kemmu's upcoming series Abhay 3 is generating a lot of excitement in the town these days. With his role in the criminal thriller trilogy, the actor has garnered a lot of fans. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the brilliant actor opened up about Abhay 3 and his other upcoming projects Golmaal 5 and Go Goa Gone 2. He also talked about the struggles one faces when taking an OTT franchise forward into multiple seasons.

One of the first questions that we asked Kunal relating to the massive success of his Abhay franchise was the challenges he faced in taking the franchise forward, one season after the other as Abhay is one of the firsts in India to complete a trilogy. To this, Kunal started on a humorous note saying he was glad that he was asked about challenges since this is one of the first times he has had a face-to-face interview in a long time due to the pandemic. He then proceeded to say that more than challenges, he was excited because it’s the first Indian show to complete three seasons and he felt amazing to be a part of not just the show but be the name of that show.

Watch Kunal's video:

Then Kunal said, “I think we take one step at a time. When we were doing season 1, we were just concentrating on that.” He added that they were lucky that the audience liked it so it gave them the opportunity to hop onto the next season. “Basically, every time the effort is just to do that particular season, that story right,” he emphasised. Later, he talked about the things that he liked about the show and what he looked for to make his role right.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Kemmu reveals if Golmaal 5 and Go Goa Gone 2 are happening anytime soon