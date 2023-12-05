EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar listens to fans; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be his next theatrical release

Pinkvilla brings another exclusive update on Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, revealing that it is slated to be the actor's next theatrical release.

By Apeksha Juneja
Updated on Dec 05, 2023   |  06:51 PM IST  |  3.4K
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar listens to fans; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be his next theatrical release
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be Akshay Kumar's next theatrical release (Pic Courtesy: Akshay Kumar Instagram)

Akshay Kumar had a packed schedule this year with the release of multiple films such as OMG 2, Mission Raniganj, and more. Pinkvilla, in its exclusive updates, has been keeping fans informed about his upcoming projects, including the much-anticipated Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Following the revelation of details about the teaser and the promotional campaign, here's another thrilling update about this action-packed entertainer—it is slated to be the star's upcoming theatrical release.

Related Story

entertainment

Salman Khan calls 90s actors ‘fortunate’ for being around for three decades: 'Now Sunny Deol is back'

Akshay Kumar schedules Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as next theatrical release on fans' request

Akshay Kumar, known for valuing his fans' feedback, has once again taken their sentiments into consideration. According to exclusive information from Pinkvilla, responding to the requests of his fans, Akshay has opted to alter his upcoming release calendar, making Bade Miyan Chote Miyan his next film to grace the big screens. 

This strategic decision means that Akshay's next cinematic offering will hit theaters after a hiatus of six months since his last release, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.

About The Author
Apeksha Juneja

A Bollywood enthusiast and ardent writer, Apeksha Juneja’s heart beats for the glitz and glamor of Indian

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay
Born: 22 Jun 1974 (age 49 years), Madras, Tamil Nadu, India
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
Latest Movies: Leo (2023)
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)

Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Singh in talks to direct Sunny Deol in Border 2
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Fighter to be first Hrithik Roshan film to release in 3D; Siddharth Anand locks IMAX version too
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser with Fighter on Republic Day; Ali Abbas Zafar locks an action packed cut
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki Trailer out on December 5
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi calls The Dirty Picture ‘bold’ as film turns 12; Milan Luthria recalls hurdles
5

Latest Articles