EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar listens to fans; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be his next theatrical release
Pinkvilla brings another exclusive update on Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, revealing that it is slated to be the actor's next theatrical release.
Akshay Kumar had a packed schedule this year with the release of multiple films such as OMG 2, Mission Raniganj, and more. Pinkvilla, in its exclusive updates, has been keeping fans informed about his upcoming projects, including the much-anticipated Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Following the revelation of details about the teaser and the promotional campaign, here's another thrilling update about this action-packed entertainer—it is slated to be the star's upcoming theatrical release.
Akshay Kumar schedules Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as next theatrical release on fans' request
Akshay Kumar, known for valuing his fans' feedback, has once again taken their sentiments into consideration. According to exclusive information from Pinkvilla, responding to the requests of his fans, Akshay has opted to alter his upcoming release calendar, making Bade Miyan Chote Miyan his next film to grace the big screens.
This strategic decision means that Akshay's next cinematic offering will hit theaters after a hiatus of six months since his last release, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.
