EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj Trailer out on May 9; Will be attached to prints of Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The countdown for the trailer launch of the period drama, Prithviraj, fronted by Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, and Sanjay Dutt has begun. The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial is all set to hit the big screen on June 3 and we have exclusively learnt that the team is all set to launch the theatrical trailer of this big scale epic on May 9. The trailer will be launched with a lot of fanfare in presence of the media at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, followed by a digital launch. Akshay, Manushi and Chandraprakash Dwivedi will be present at the event.

“Prithviraj is a film close to everyone’s heart as the makers are celebrating the glory of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. It’s result of years of research and pre-production, and the entire YRF team is excited to present the world of this period drama to the audience on May 9. It’s an action-packed trailer of 2 minutes 57 seconds, with some grand visuals and big scale action scenes,” revealed a source close to the development.

The theatrical trailer of Prithviraj will be attached to the prints of Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, another YRF production. “The trailer itself warrants a big screen watch. So everyone who visits the cinema hall for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, will get a glimpse of Prithviraj on the big screen,” the source added. The trailer launch will mark the start of marketing campaign for Prithviraj. “It will be a 24-day campaign comprising of city tours, music launches and lot more.”

Prithviraj is said to be one of the biggest attractions for the big screen this Summer. It’s also among the costliest Akshay Kumar films till date, and one expects it to bring the box office back to life for Hindi films. Prithviraj aside, the other Akshay Kumar films for 2022 includes Raksha Bandhan, Cinderella, Ram Setu and Selfie. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

