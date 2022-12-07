EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s appearance as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a cameo - More details

On Tuesday morning, Mahesh Manjrekar unveiled the first look of Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from his upcoming Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. Ever since then, the film has been trending on social media for varied reasons with multiple conjectures around the screentime of Akshay Kumar in it. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that it’s a cameo appearance for Akshay Kumar and the actor will be shooting for a span of 7 to 8 days.

“It’s a story from the chapter of the bright Maratha history and chronicles around the lives and journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 7 warriors. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Akshay Kumar to play such a legendary character and he underwent a 20 to 25-day prep for his character with body language and diction experts. He will be seen speaking in Marathi, and his command over the language to mouth the heavy-duty dialogues in a certain dialect will take the audience by surprise,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that, contrary to the speculations, it’s a cameo appearance for the Khiladi in the film. “The look will be polished and enhanced further with the use of VFX,” the source added.

The Blub Controversy

Ever since the look has been out, a section on social media has been trolling the film for the use of blubs on the set in the times when electricity was not even invented. A source from the set avers, “We are shooting the film in today’s time and every set needs a certain form of lighting to set the ambiance on the set. Those lights are used merely for shot-taking and of course, won’t be a part of the film. There will be extensive VFX work that will go into creating authentic work from the era gone by, which includes the replacement of the shots of light with the blub. The video released was just a small BTS video to announce that the shooting has started.”

Mahesh Manjrekar and his team are invested in the story, as it’s something close to the heart of every Indian. “The script, the sets and every other aspect has been recreated by consulting the historians,” the source concluded. Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat is set to hit the big screen during Diwali 2023 weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.