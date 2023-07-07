EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 Teaser attached to Mission Impossible 7 in India; Digital launch on 10th

The coming week will be special as the biggest action spectacle of the world, Mission Impossible 7, will see a global release on July 12. The film is carrying tremendous reports across the belt and the advance bookings also indicate a humongous start at the box office. The film is keenly awaited in India as well and the producers, Viacom 18 are going all out to ensure a wide release for the action franchise. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the teaser of Oh My God 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam will be attached to the prints of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning 1 in India.

Akshay Kumar and team ready to launch Oh My God 2 with Mission Impossible 7

“Akshay Kumar and team are ready to start the campaign of their August 11, 2023 release, Oh My God 2 with a teaser launch. While a digital launch will mostly take place on July 10, the same teaser will be attached to the prints of Mission Impossible 7 across the country from July 12. The teaser has been certified ‘U’ with a runtime of 1 minute 34 seconds,” revealed a source close to the development. The film is a sequel to Akshay’s 2012 cult, Oh My God, and features AK as Lord Shiva. It’s touted to be a hard-hitting social comedy.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also attached to MI 7

The film is produced by Viacom 18 and interestingly, even Mission Impossible is seeing a release in India with Viacom as the distributor. Oh My God 2 isn’t the only teaser hard attached to the prints of Mission Impossible 7. “Viacom has another film up for release in July and that’s the Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The 3 minutes plus trailer of this family entertainer is also attached to the prints of MI 7 in India,” the source added.

While the two in-house assets are hard attached to the Mission Impossible prints, the Jawan Trailer featuring Shah Rukh Khan is expected to screen at key properties across the country as a part of a direct deal of Red Chillies Entertainment with Multiplex Chains. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh is the new Don for Farhan Akhtar; But why the delay in the announcement? Details