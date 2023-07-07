EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 Teaser attached to Mission Impossible 7 in India; Digital launch on 10th

Apart from Oh My God 2, the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is also attached to the prints of Mission Impossible 7 in India; Jawan team in talks with national chains. Detailed report

Written by Himesh Mankad Published on Jul 07, 2023   |  05:24 PM IST  |  410
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 Teaser attached to Mission Impossible 7 in India; Digital launch on 10th
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 Teaser attached to Mission Impossible 7 in India; Digital launch on 10th

Key Highlight

  • Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 will launch digitally on July 10
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Trailer has been certied U/A and will launch digitally soon
  • MI 7 to get a family punch with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer

The coming week will be special as the biggest action spectacle of the world, Mission Impossible 7, will see a global release on July 12. The film is carrying tremendous reports across the belt and the advance bookings also indicate a humongous start at the box office. The film is keenly awaited in India as well and the producers, Viacom 18 are going all out to ensure a wide release for the action franchise. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the teaser of Oh My God 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam will be attached to the prints of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning 1 in India.

Akshay Kumar and team ready to launch Oh My God 2 with Mission Impossible 7

“Akshay Kumar and team are ready to start the campaign of their August 11, 2023 release, Oh My God 2 with a teaser launch. While a digital launch will mostly take place on July 10, the same teaser will be attached to the prints of Mission Impossible 7 across the country from July 12. The teaser has been certified ‘U’ with a runtime of 1 minute 34 seconds,” revealed a source close to the development. The film is a sequel to Akshay’s 2012 cult, Oh My God, and features AK as Lord Shiva. It’s touted to be a hard-hitting social comedy.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also attached to MI 7

The film is produced by Viacom 18 and interestingly, even Mission Impossible is seeing a release in India with Viacom as the distributor. Oh My God 2 isn’t the only teaser hard attached to the prints of Mission Impossible 7. “Viacom has another film up for release in July and that’s the Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The 3 minutes plus trailer of this family entertainer is also attached to the prints of MI 7 in India,” the source added.

While the two in-house assets are hard attached to the Mission Impossible prints, the Jawan Trailer featuring Shah Rukh Khan is expected to screen at key properties across the country as a part of a direct deal of Red Chillies Entertainment with Multiplex Chains. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh is the new Don for Farhan Akhtar; But why the delay in the announcement? Details

Advertisement
About The Author
Himesh Mankad
Himesh Mankad
Journalist

Film Journalist and trade analyst. With over 9 years of experience, every day, Himesh attempts to be credible with ex...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!