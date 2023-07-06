EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh is the new Don for Farhan Akhtar; But why the delay in the announcement? Details

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Shah Rukh Khan is no longer associated with the Don Franchise as he is willing to do films in the commercial space with a bigger reach among the audience. We also reported that the new Don has been locked from the younger lot of actors with a promise of breaking the name soon. The news was met with denials from several publications, but, eventually, it proved to be true. Eventually, we confirmed that Ranveer Singh is the news Don and eventually it came to light that the actor has also shot for a promo to announce the new Don film.

Don 3 teaser has met with a positive response from industry insiders

There was a lot of chatter within the industry circles that Don 3 will be announced on Ranveer Singh’s Birthday. A source reveals, “That was the plan. Ranveer strategically launched the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer 2 days before his birthday, keeping the day open for the announcement of Don 3. The announcement video was locked and even showcased to various industry insiders, who loved the concept and look of Ranveer as the new Don. The sound design, look, and even the ambiance created was expected to become the talk of the town,” revealed a source close to the development.

However, team Excel met with an unexpected issue amid planning the launch plans for July 6. “Salaar team announced their teaser launch on July 6 and Excel wasn’t sure if it’s a good idea to launch their asset on the same day as Salaar launch. The month of July is flooded with announcements, as Salaar is expected to be followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Everyone, especially Ranveer, was excited about the announcement, but eventually, they collectively put all the announcement plans on hold,” the source added.

Buzz indicates the announcement of Don 3 in August now

A new date to launch Don is not decided yet, but the buzz is, the team could announce it in August if Ranveer’s next, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani succeeds at the box office. “It would be to capitalize on the success of the film with a new announcement. Right now, it all depends on the outcome of the Karan Johar directorial, though all around are confident that RRKPK will be the much-needed success for Ranveer,” the source concluded.

Don 3 is expected to go on floors once Ranveer wraps up the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Baiju Bawra. The film could be his big release in 2025 with Farhan Akhtar as the director. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Don 3.

