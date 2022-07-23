EXCLUSIVE: Anees Bazmee on acing multistarrer films: A lot depends on your equation with the actors

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is running high on the blockbuster success of his last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in titular roles. The favourable results of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 only show the longevity and versatility of the director, in his field of work. While Anees Bazmee has started prepping up for his other projects, he spared some time for a talk session with Pinkvilla, where he shared his experiences on working on different films and also answered some of the most brewing questions about him.

Pinkvilla has started a new segment called ‘Cult Creators’ where filmmakers from Bollywood share their thoughts and experiences on working on films. Anees Bazmee graced the talk session and was asked about how he managed to ace the multi-starrer films since it required a lot of adjustments. The Mubarakan director answered, “It is a very difficult job. But I think a lot depends on your equation with the actors and what they feel about you. So, for me, how many ever actors I have worked with, they know that I am a handworker and know that I won’t go into politics or anything. My goal is to make a film and the best of it, and make sure that every character looks good.” The interviewer acknowledged the same and said films are made well when the process is enjoyed.

Anees Bazmee is one of the most celebrated directors. He next works on the sequel of No Entry titled No Entry Mein Entry. It will have Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan as the male leads and they will be playing 3 different characters each. The hearsay is that there will be 9 different actresses in the film. The film is expected to role by year end or early next year and is targeting a late 2023 release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

