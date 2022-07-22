EXCLUSIVE: Director Anees Bazmee reveals why he made No Entry & Welcome in quick succession

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is running high on the blockbuster success of his last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in titular roles. The favourable results of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 only show the longevity and versatility of the director, in his field of work. While Mr. Bazmee has started working on his other projects, he spared some time for a talk session with Pinkvilla, where he shared his experiences on working on films and also answered some of the brewing questions about him.

Pinkvilla has started a new segment called ‘Cult Creators’ where filmmakers from Bollywood share their thoughts and experiences on working on films. Anees Bazmee graced the talk session and talked about his back to back major commercial successes, No Entry and Welcome, in the mid 2000s. The star director said, “I made No Entry because I wanted to see if I can make all kinds of films or not and to know if I can make all genre films without any kind of hindrance. No Entry was a very big hit and I enjoyed making it a lot. We had a blast on the sets. Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Celina, Bipasha Basu and lot of people worked together and it was appreciated a lot. I thought of making another picture in the comedy space. Then I wrote Welcome and the rest is history.”

Anees Bazmee has given clean hit films in 4 different decades. He next works on the sequel of No Entry titled No Entry Mein Entry. It will have Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan as the male leads and they will be playing 3 different characters each. The hearsay is that there will be 9 different actresses in the film. The film is expected to role by year end or early next year and is targeting a late 2023 release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

