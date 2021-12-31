EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Sharma back in action; All set to kick off two theatrical and one OTT film

After 3 years, Anushka Sharma is back in action as the actress has signed as many as three feature films, which will kick off one after the other starting 2022. According to our sources, Anushka has come on board two theatrical films and a hugely mounted direct to digital film, which is touted to be one of the biggest for an Indian OTT platform.

“Anushka Sharma is returning to acting in 2022, and that’s with not one, but three big films, giving her fans ample reasons to rejoice. Two will be big screen entertainers and one is conceptualized as one of the biggest films to be produced for the digital space in India. The string of announcements will begin from early next year,” revealed a source.

Over the years, the actress has been a part of commercial and critically acclaimed cinema – ranging from blockbusters like PK, Sultan, Sanju, and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, to acclaimed films like Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola, Band Baja Baaraat, NH 10 and Pari to name a few. “After taking a break from acting, she is now all gearing up to be back stronger than ever before. She has picked up these three films keeping the sensibilities of today’s audience in mind and they are touted to be entertainers with a fresh and new perspective. In the coming few years, she wants to concentrate on her acting career and be a part of cinema that’s remarkably different, yet hugely entertaining,” the source added.

Acting front aside, over the years, Anushka has established herself as an able producer bankrolling content like Paatal Lok, Bulbbul, Mai, Qala to name some. She has also featured in 3 of her own productions – NH 10, Pari and Phillauri. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla, as we bring to you updates on the three projects soon!

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Samantha joins Varun Dhawan in Raj & DK and Russo Brothers’ Citadel; On floors 2022