Anil Kapoor reveals how Ranbir Kapoor felt on Animal sets after Shamshera tanked: 'Sab mujhe dekh rahe hai, itni badi flop…’

Anil Kapoor played the on-screen father of Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The two actors developed a great camaraderie during the shoot. However, Ranbir Kapoor was going through a low phase until Animal changed his career.

In a recent FICCI Frames event, Anil Kapoor was asked how to deal with the criticism subjected to actors and their movies. Active in the film industry for over 4 decades, Anil revealed that it's very important to block the noise. He said, “There is always going to be noise. People are going to say things about you and write things about you. It’s very important to block that noise. It took me more than 45 years to learn this thing. Earlier, it used to impact me as well, and I am sure that happens with the youngsters too. That is why I tell them, “Kuch nahi hai yaar. Kal tak sab bhul jaane wale hai. (This is nothing. Everyone will forget it by tomorrow.)”

Furthermore, he shared an example of Ranbir Kapoor and revealed that he was in a vulnerable state before starting the production of Animal, as his last ventures couldn't hit the mark. “I remember that when I was shooting on the sets of Animal. Ranbir came there, and his film Shamshera had just been released. He was very down, and he came and said, ‘Sab mujhe dekh rahe hai. Itni badhi flop di hai maine”. (Everyone is looking at me. I have delivered such a big flop.) I told him, “Ek acha shot dete hai, kal tak bhul jayega. (Let’s just give it a good shot. You’ll forget everything by tomorrow).” asserted the Mr India actor.

Anil further mentioned what he advised Ranbir at that moment. He said, “We were doing a photoshoot, and I told him, ‘Don’t take it to heart, man.’ You’re just imagining that people are looking at you or thinking about your flop. Success and failure are not in your hands; once you have accepted what happened, once you are doing honest work, you forget about it all. That is what happened, and by the next day, we were jamming and discussing things with the director.”

For the unversed, Shamshera not only opened to poor audience reception but also recorded disastrous box office, becoming one of Ranbir Kapoor's lowest-earning movies. He bounced back with Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal, which grossed over Rs 900 crore at the worldwide box office.

