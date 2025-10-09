Box Office: Kantara Chapter 1 becomes 11th South dubbed film to hit Rs 100 crore mark in Hindi, Prabhas dominates with 5 titles

Kantara: Chapter 1 entered the Rs 100 crore club at the Hindi box office today, becoming the 11th South Indian dubbed film ever to do so. The movie debuted on an underwhelming note but picked up well over the weekend and maintained a strong run throughout the week. It took 8 days to hit the three-digit figure and is now aiming for a good jump in the second weekend.

The first South Indian dubbed movie that hit the Rs 100 crore net mark in Hindi was none other than SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning. Released in 2015, the Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer raked in around Rs 119.25 crore in its entire run, that too, while facing a tough competition from Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan from the second weekend.

The Rs 100 crore list further includes Baahubali 2, 2.0, Saaho, Pushpa, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Salaar, Kalki 2898 AD, Pushpa 2, and Kantara: Chapter 1, being the latest entrant. Interestingly, 5 out of all the 11 movies belong to Prabhas, proving the dominance of the actor in the Hindi belt.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 holds the title of the highest-grossing film in the Hindi belt, with a net business of Rs 739.50 crore, which shows how the business of South Indian dubbed movies rose in North India over the last decade.

The next bet is on Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, slated to release during Sankranthi 2026 weekend. If all goes well, it will continue the golden streak of Prabhas in the elite list.

The 100 Crore Net South Indian Hindi Dub Films are as follows:

Sr. No. Title Year Nett 1 Baahubali: The Beginning 2015 Rs. 119.25 cr. 2 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 510.50 cr. 3 2.0 2018 Rs. 186.00 cr. 4 Saaho 2019 Rs. 149.00 cr. 5 Pushpa: The Rise 2021 Rs. 108.25 cr. 6 RRR 2022 Rs. 275.00 cr. 7 KGF: Chapter 2 2022 Rs. 427.50 cr. 8 Salaar 2023 Rs. 169.00 cr. 9 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 281.00 cr. 10 Pushpa 2: The Rule 2024 Rs. 739.50 cr. 11 Kantara: Chapter 1 2025 Rs. 101.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

