Meet actor who competed with Aishwarya Rai and was instant hit, but left Bollywood behind to become a monk

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. But did you know about Barkha Madan, who gave tough competition not only to her but also to Sushmita Sen in the Miss India 1994 pageant? Madan made headlines in the 1990s and 2000s for her beauty, talent, and screen presence. But in 2012, she surprised all by walking away from fame to pursue a life of meditation and compassion. Read on to get an insight into her life.

Barkha Madan’s early life and participation in Femina Miss India

Barkha was born in Punjab into a traditional yet progressive family. She was inclined towards art, dance and spirituality, and her upbringing in North India exposed her to diverse cultural influences. She completed her education in India.

In 1994, Barkha participated in Femina Miss India alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen. Though she didn’t win the main title, she earned the Miss Tourism India crown and represented India at the Miss Tourism International competition, where she was placed as third runner-up. This achievement made her a well-known name in the modelling world, and soon, she started appearing in print campaigns, commercials and runway shows. This made her transition into the entertainment industry quite smooth.

Bollywood debut

Barkha’s Bollywood debut was in the 1996 film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi starring Akshay Kumar, Rekha and Raveena Tandon. Though she did not have much screen time in the film, her striking looks and poise caught everyone’s attention.

Work in TV serials

She went on to appear in several Hindi films and TV serials, building a steady reputation as a versatile performer. One of her most talked-about performances came in Ram Gopal Varma’s horror thriller Bhoot (2003), in which she played the role of Manjeet Khosla, the ghost haunting the protagonist (Urmila Matondkar). This portrayal earned her critical acclaim and made her a bankable actress.

Talking about her television shows, she has acted in serials such as 1857 Kranti, Saas Bahu Aur Sensex, and Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar. She also ventured into production with her own company, Golden Gate LLC, producing independent films such as Soch Lo and Surkhaab.

Transition to spirituality

Despite her promising Bollywood career, Barkha Madan felt an inner sense of restlessness, and she often spoke about searching her inner self. This led to her interest in spirituality, which deepened over the years. Finally, in November 2012, she took the life-changing step of becoming a Buddhist nun under the guidance of Lama Zopa Rinpoche at the Sera Je Monastery in South India. She was given the name Venerable Gyalten Samten after becoming a monk. The name means one who abides in calmness.

Since then, Madan has left behind her glamorous lifestyle and promising career to live a life dedicated to peace, compassion and Buddhist teachings. She often participates in meditation retreats and spiritual discourses, inspiring many with her journey from stardom to serenity.

