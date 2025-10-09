Are exes Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu reuniting on screen after 27 years for King100?

Nagarjuna Akkineni is gearing up for the shoot of his next movie, tentatively titled King100. As the film marks the veteran star’s 100th cinematic venture, it seems that it might become even more special, serving as a reunion for the actor with his former co-star and ex.

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu to reunite on screen after 27 years?

According to a report by 123 Telugu, Nagarjuna Akkineni’s 100th film is likely to feature Tabu as the main co-lead. Reportedly, she will portray a significant role in the film, and it will be vital to the narrative.

While an official confirmation regarding the casting is pending, this would mark the actors’ reunion on screen after 27 years.

Social media has been buzzing about the Shiva actor’s next project, with speculation suggesting that the movie might be titled Lottery King. The upcoming project is set to be helmed by Tamil director Ra Karthik, who previously helmed the Ashok Selvan-starrer Nitham Oru Vaanam.

As more details about the film are yet to be revealed, it is said that the project will be a family action drama. The actor himself confirmed that the film would be mounted on a grand scale.

Nagarjuna and Tabu’s previous films

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu initially appeared on screen together in the 1995 movie Sisindri, where she made a cameo appearance. The comedy flick was produced by Nagarjuna and directed by Siva Nageswara Rao.

The film was inspired by the plot of the American flick Baby's Day Out and marked the debut of Akhil Akkineni, who played the role of the baby.

In 1996, the actor appeared together in the romantic family drama Ninne Pelladata, written and directed by Krishna Vamsi. The film was a massive hit and went on to receive several accolades at the time.

Finally, the actors last appeared together in Aavida Maa Aavide, a comedy film that also featured Heera Rajgopal as a co-star. Despite a strong opening, the movie became an average performer at the box office.

Nagarjuna and Tabu’s work front

Nagarjuna Akkineni was previously seen in an antagonist’s role for Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film had Nagarjuna as Simon Xavier, a kingpin involved in organ trade and smuggling.

With King100 in the pipeline, Nagarjuna is also set to return to the big screens on November 14, 2025, with the re-release of his iconic gangster actioner Shiva.

Meanwhile, Tabu will next appear in Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan movie Bhooth Bangla and in an action project starring Vijay Sethupathi, directed by Puri Jagannadh.

