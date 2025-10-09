Was Salman Khan replaced in Devdas by Shah Rukh Khan because of Aishwarya Rai? Ismail Darbar breaks silence

Salman Khan was the first hero of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The two had a great camaraderie until reports of their fallout made headlines back in the 2000s. Ismail Darbar, who worked on Bhansali's initial movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, talked about the reason behind their sour relationship.

Ismail Darbar reveals the reason why Salman Khan's relationship with Sanjay Leela Bhansali soured

In a recent conversation with Vickey Lalwani, the legendary music composer Ismail Darbar hinted towards casting Shah Rukh Khan in Devdas being the sole reason behind the rift. He said, “When I needed work, he (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) gave me Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and when he needed me, I gave up all the work I had for him. He was my godfather in the industry, after all... My heart tells me that his equation with Salman soured because he hired Shah Rukh for Devdas. Salman supported him even when Khamoshi flopped. Isn't it obvious? If I help you out twice, and the third time, you go and hire my competitor, I would be upset."

When asked whether Salman was replaced in Devdas because of his break-up with Aishwarya Rai, Ismail said, “The news of their fights were all over the media. We used to feel bad; they were so close, they shouldn’t have been fighting. But these are all things of the past; even Salman is smart enough to never speak about it.”

Prahlad Kakkar claimed to have witnessed Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's long fights

In another interview with the same host, ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar reflected on Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's break-up days and revealed that he was a witness to the whole incident. Kakkar claimed to have witnessed their long fights and underlined that Aishwarya was deeply hurt when the industry sidelined her for Salman Khan. He said, “Her greatest hurt was being abandoned by the industry for Salman. That was her greatest hurt. She really felt bad.”

He further added, “She didn’t trust the industry anymore. They weren’t being fair. I could understand if she was wrong and the other party was right, or if they were equally responsible. Nothing! It was so one-sided. She felt very, very betrayed by the industry.”

For the unversed, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai started dating during the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Their relationship took an ugly turn when their fights found their way to media headlines.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor reveals how Ranbir Kapoor felt on Animal sets after Shamshera tanked: 'Sab mujhe dekh rahe hai, itni badi flop…’