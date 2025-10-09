Did Matthew McConaughey’s The Lost Bus copy a background score from Prabhas' Salaar?

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas in the lead role, hit the big screens on December 22, 2023. Now, nearly two years since its release, it appears that a section of the film’s background score may have been copied in a Hollywood movie.

Did the makers of The Lost Bus copy the background score from Salaar?

According to several reports, the background score for Prabhas’ Salaar was allegedly copied in the Matthew McConaughey starrer The Lost Bus. The makers of the Hollywood movie recently unveiled an “Inside Look” video of the film, which appears to feature the same or very similar score.

Around the 1:10 mark in the video, a track plays that closely resembles the background score from Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, originally composed by Ravi Basrur. The striking similarity of the soundtrack has caught the attention of various netizens, who are calling it out as a copy.

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the alleged copy, one fan wrote, “This is what salaar bgm done... Hollywood copied our darling bgm!”

Another user commented, “You guys copied bgm from Indian movie salaar.”

Here are the reactions:

More about Salaar

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is a Telugu-language epic neo noir action thriller starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, where monarchy exists, the film narrates the story of two friends, Deva, an exiled prince, and Varadha, the incumbent prince, whose bond is tested by politics, power, and betrayal.

After years of being apart, Khansaar and Varadha face the threat of a coup d'état in the absence of Varadha’s father, Raja Mannar. In hopes of fighting back, he enlists with the help of his friend Deva, setting up inevitable bloodshed.

On the other hand, The Lost Bus is an American survival drama starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera in the lead roles. Directed by Paul Greengrass, the film is based on a real-life incident involving a bus driver, Kevin McKay, who bravely led a school bus of 22 students and a few teachers to safety through the 2018 Camp Fire in Northern California.

The film was released directly on Apple TV+ on October 3, 2025, and has received positive reviews from critics.

ALSO READ: Pradeep Ranganathan reacts to being compared to the likes of Dhanush: ‘I do not believe…’