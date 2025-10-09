Pradeep Ranganathan reacts to being compared to the likes of Dhanush: ‘I do not believe…’

Pradeep Ranganathan is eagerly awaiting the release of his next film, Dude, slated to hit the silver screens on October 17, 2025. Directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the upcoming actioner recently unveiled its trailer, promising an entertaining watch reminiscent of Dragon and Love Today.

However, speaking at the trailer launch event, Pradeep responded to comments comparing his acting style to that of Dhanush. Here’s what the actor-director had to say.

Pradeep Ranganathan reacts to acting comparisons with Dhanush

Interacting with the media, Pradeep revealed that he doesn’t believe his acting resembles Dhanush’s. He noted that such comparisons might arise due to minor physical similarities to the Idli Kadai actor.

Pradeep said, “It is not a conscious effort to do like that. Maybe because of body resemblance, as I'm thin, or maybe due to the face cut, it may look like that. But it is not. I don't believe in it.”

Watch Dude trailer here:

The makers of Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude have officially unveiled the trailer. The extended glimpse reveals that Pradeep once again plays a quirky character who sets out to achieve a big goal in life.

As everyone stands in opposition, he finds love and navigates challenges in his personal relationships. Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead, bringing her charm, wits, and humor to elevate the film to its best.

The cast also includes R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Dravid Selvam, Satya, Neha Shetty, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and others in key roles. Additionally, the musical tracks and scores are composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Looking ahead, Pradeep will also soon appear in the sci-fi romantic comedy, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK). Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film was initially scheduled for a Diwali release but has now been postponed to December 18, 2025, to avoid a box office clash with Dude.

Dhanush’s upcoming film

Dhanush last starred in the family drama Idli Kadai, marking his 4th directorial venture. The actor is next set to appear alongside Kriti Sanon in the romantic thriller, Tere Ishk Mein, releasing on November 28, 2025.

Moreover, the actor has reportedly wrapped filming for the tentatively titled D54, in which he stars alongside Mamitha Baiju.

