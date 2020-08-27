EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana to be elusive on social media because of physical transformation?

As per reports, it is being said that Vicky Donor actor Ayushmann Khurrana will stay away from social media; Here’s why

Ayushmann Khurrana is kick starting his physical transformation for his next, a progressive love story being directed by Abhishek Kapoor of Kai Po Che! and Kedarnath fame. While Ayushmann has started prepping to get into the skin of his character, we hear he is keen to keep his physical transformation completely under wraps which means he will stay elusive on social media platforms. This will definitely peak the curiosity of everyone.

“Ayushmann has said that he is going to go through a complete physical transformation for the film and it will be a change that people will get wowed with. He has never played a character of a cross functional athlete on screen and he has shown that he is always ready to go the extra mile for his films. If you look at Ayushmann’s social media profiles, you will only see him uploading brand endorsement posts which have been shot a while back. Ayushmann is very prolific on his social media and it’s been 15-20 days that he hasn’t shown himself. There can only be one reason for this - he wants to hide his journey of physical transformation because he wants to wow people when they eventually get to see him,” a trade source dissects.

Ayushmann is currently in his hometown Chandigarh which will definitely help him to keep his transformation under wraps. The source says, “If Ayushmann was in Mumbai, he would be out for shoots, meetings, readings and he would have got caught by the paparazzis. He wouldn’t have been able to hide his transformation. Since he is in Chandigarh, he can solely focus on keeping his physical metamorphosis completely under wraps! We are certain that he is staying away from social media because he wants to spring his new body and look as a surprise to his fans.”

