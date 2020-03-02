EXCLUSIVE: Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff gives a one of its kind surprise to his fans on his birthday

Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff had one of the finest surprises for all his fans who were a part of the event earlier in the day today.

Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff is celebrating his birthday today and well, the entire day has been a huge celebration from not just his friends and family, but also his fans. Photos and videos of the actor's day throughout have been doing the rounds on social media, and now, we have yet another update. Fans are special for everyone since they do play a huge part in bringing an actor, or a celebrity to where they are, and to reciprocate that love, Tiger sure did the unthinkable.

Today, as he enjoyed his time with a huge gathering of fans of his, as team Baaghi 3 launched the theme song of the film earlier today. However, it did not stop at just that because Tiger did go a mile further to do something really unexpected. In what can be said one of the most surprising turn of events, upon fan's request, Team Baaghi 3 actually gave them a chance to watch the preview of the whole film. All thanks to this can be given to Tiger, who requested director Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for the same, and they, in turn, got the print to the theatres in a matter of 30 minutes.

Check out a video of Tiger Shroff with team Baaghi 3 and fans here:

As one could have guessed by now, this is the first time that fans got a chance to watch the entire film not just one, but four days ahead of its release. A source close to the production says, “Tiger’s fans mean the world to him and he wanted to grant them their wish as they wanted to see his film. Their love gives Tiger the strength and motivates the actor to do better and better. Since it was his birthday, he wanted to surprise them by showing them the entire film and when he saw their reactions and how much they loved Baaghi 3, Tiger was extremely moved and thrilled to know that they loved it so much! Everyone loved it!”.

