EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar on being stereotyped in industry; ‘Main jo karti hu vo koi aur nahin kar sakta’

Bhumi Pednekar is a highly skilled and adaptable actress in the Bollywood industry. Currently, she is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming movie, Bhakshak, directed by Pulkit. Prior to the film's release, Bhumi had a special interview with Pinkvilla, where she was questioned about her concerns regarding being typecast. Keep reading to find out her response...

Bhumi Pednekar expresses her thoughts on being stereotyped in the industry

The talented star Bhumi Pednekar has been known for choosing unconventional and challenging roles ever since her debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Ever since then, she has entertained audiences with several acclaimed projects. During the interview, the actress was asked if she thinks she gets stereotyped in social message-oriented films.

In response to this, the actress expressed her belief stating, “Honestly I used to get worried about this and may be run away from it but now no. I feel like main jo karti hun vo koi aur nahin kar sakta (What I do nobody else can) and I am not saying that with attitude or trying to be pompous about it. I’ve genuinely worked hard to create a space for myself and more people are welcome in this space, but I am not replaceable over here.”

She further continues by stating, “I always try to balance it out like my release before this was a full glam yes feminist thing. I don’t think that’ll ever not be in my film, but that was an out-and-out glamorous popular film, right? It was like everywhere, it was that kind of film and that was my film that you know my character was the protagonist. Now I have a film that is ek dum doosre end of the spectrum (a film that is totally on the other end of the spectrum), a Bhakshak, and I am comfortable and very happy doing both. So I think I get more films, I don’t think, I’ll be typecast.”

Bhumi Pednekar's first reaction to Bhakshak's script

In addition to this, the actress was further asked about her first reaction when she read the script. Spilling the beans over the same, the actress recalled, “You know when the script came to me, it came to me in the thick of lockdown and for whatever reason I loved it, but I was like no may be not like how will I do it, therefore many months my decision haunted me I could not get over the fact that why am I not doing this film why did it not work out. So it wasn’t a no, it didn’t work out at that point, and it really bothered me and I really felt like anxious and a deep sense of loss and I just felt wrong on a human level to not lend my voice to this film. I was like it’s an important film and not just for the messaging, I also saw an opportunity for a great performance in this film.”

“Then I happen to call the makers, and they were like yeah let’s do it, and I was like yes! Because I felt so guilty maine kahan main kyun ye film nahin kar rahi hun (I wondered why am I not doing this film), what’s wrong with me…baki filmein aayengi but ye special hai aur aisa bahut often likha nahin jata, aisi aati nahin hain bahut often (rest of the films would come, but this one is special because not very often such scripts are written and offered),” she further added.

Bhakshak will stream on Netflix from Feb 9.

