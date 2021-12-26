EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar on Mogul with Aamir Khan: ‘The timeline of shoot is yet to be decided’

Aamir Khan has wrapped up shooting for his much-awaited social drama, Laal Singh Chaddha, and ever since there, one is waiting for an update on his next film. According to Pinkvilla sources, the actor is teaming up with RS Prasanna for the official remake of Spanish film, Campeones, however an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Much before the Covid-19 infused lockdown, Aamir Khan had announced that he will be playing the role of Gulshan Kumar in his biopic, Mogul. One hasn’t heard about the film ever since then. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar the head honcho of T-Series said, “We are not doing that film for business, we are doing it for emotions. It’s a story that we want to tell the world. It’s about the kind of hard work my father did. That film will happen for sure.”

When asked on the timelines of the shoot, Bhushan replied, “We are yet to decide on that, but we will eventually move to that stage. Right now, Aamir sir has already announced that he is a part of the film but it has been delayed due to the lockdown. I think, we would decide on the shoot schedule once Laal Singh Chaddha releases in April. Aamir sir usually starts a new film only after the release of his previous one. But here, there are many other factors, like Covid, that we have to fight.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is currently working on the post production of Laal Singh Chaddha, which is gearing up for an April 14 release. The suspense on his next after Laal Singh Chaddha continues, though our sources inform that the remake of Campeones is the front runner at the moment. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as the video interview with Bhushan Kumar goes live soon. He opened up about Animal and his entire slate with Prabhas.

