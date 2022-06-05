EXCLUSIVE: Biopic on recycle man of India Binish Desai in the works – Makers announce on World Environment Day

On the World Environment Day, NH Studioz is announcing a biopic on the Recycle Man of India, Doctor Binish Desai. While the studio has bagged the rights to spin a film around Dr. Desai, they are presently on the hunt to lock a director and young actor. Shreyans Hirawat from NH Studioz confirms the development saying, “While the movie is about a young man’s journey towards saving our planet, at it’s core is an inspiration for the new generation with regards how one can fulfil dreams at any age, without any means, from the remotest possible place.”

The yet untitled film is said to be an inspiring journey of how a 10 year old through his innovations and struggles goes on to become the Recycle Man of India. It is an underdog story of how dreams come true by breaking several stereotypes and making the earth a better place to live. It will be the first mainstream film to revolve around a man’s journey towards eliminating the idea of waste.

Interestingly, being a film on the Recycle Man, the film’s production unit has decide to shoot it with 0 carbon emissions. They have also put in measures of sustainability on the set with No Waste Policy, which has been designed under the guidance of Dr. Binish Desai only.

The Recycle Man of India is elated with the development and says, “This movie is for every young kid to know that no matter what your age is, where you come from – if you have an idea, go for it. Life is all about failures and how we learn from it to overcome obstacles, to make our dreams a reality. My journey is not about what I achieved but the challenges, the failures and the obstacles that came in the way. May be losing everything, being on the gunpoint or being called mad for working with waste. Despite of facing all this, a boy was able to follow his dreams and make it a reality.”

