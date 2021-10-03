EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor meet to discuss Ramayana with Nitesh Tiwari and producers

On Saturday, and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together and the media reported about them visiting producer Jackky Bhagnani’s office. There were ample speculations around the visit, with fans of both stars wondering if Jackky is producing a two-hero film featuring the two. However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the duo had visited Namit Malhotra’s office and had a closed-door meeting around the epic, Ramayana with Namit, Madhu Mantena and director Nitesh Tiwari.

For those unaware, Ramayana is produced by Madhu Mantena, Allu Arvind and Namit Malhora, with Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar on board as the two directors. “This was among their first joint meeting with Hrithik Roshan and , who play Raavaan and Ram respectively. They discussed the massive vision of this project and even the tentative plans of taking it on floors sometime in the second half of next year,” revealed a source close to the development. While Ram and Ravana are locked, the team is yet to have an actress on board to play Sita.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, producer Madhu Mantena had informed that an announcement about the cast of Ramayana will be done on occasion of Diwali, however, according to our source, there might be a delay in the same. “The team wants to make a massive announcement with a creative featuring the three principal characters – Ram, Ravana and Sita,” the source added. The idea of this meeting was more of an ice breaking session between all involved.

“Hrithik will be off to Abu Dhabi for the shoot of Vikram Vedha within a fortnight, whereas Ranbir too will gear up to complete director Luv Ranjan’s next, followed by the final 10-day shoot of Brahmastra. Before they get going with other projects, the creative team wanted to meet to discuss some basic stuff around Ramayana.” Interestingly, Namit’s office is in the same building as Jackky Bhagnani, which led to confusion in the media.

While Madhu is overseeing the production front of Ramayana, Namit is the one who will look into the visual effects of this magnum opus, which is the most ambitious film of Bollywood. Ramayana will mark the first collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, and this report has got everyone excited as it’s the biggest casting coup in the last few years. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and of course, Ramayana.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan on Vikram Vedha: ‘Hrithik Roshan is a phenomenal actor and general force of cinema’