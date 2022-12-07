EXCLUSIVE: Jackky Bhagnani gets KGF action directors on board for Tiger Shroff & Sara Ali Khan’s Eagle

“On Saturday, Tiger took off from Mumbai to commence the shooting for Eagle. The film went on floors on December 6 with an action-packed schedule, which is designed by KGF fame, Anbu Arivu. While Tiger has done larger-than-life action pieces in multiple films to cement his position as an action star, team Eagle is looking to explore a different form of action in this one. Anbu Arivu have designed some spectacular set pieces for Eagle,” revealed a source close to the development.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Pooja Entertainment’s next, directed by Jagan Shakti will feature Tiger Shroff and Sara Ali Khan in lead. We also reported that the film will be among the biggest action entertainers and is set to go on floors in the month of December. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the Jagan Shakti directorial, titled Eagle, has gone on floors on December 6 with Tiger Shroff. The producers, Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani, have got the KGF action director, Anbu Arivu on board the film.

Sara Ali Khan is expected to join Tiger on the first schedule of Eagle soon. “Both the leads will be seen performing some larger-than-life stunts in this action entertainer, set against the backdrop of science fiction,” the source informed, adding further that the talks are on with multiple actors to play the negative lead in the film. “Apart from a character carved for a baddie, the script also warrants another female lead, and the conversations are in progress at the moment,” the source shared.

After calling it a wrap in the first schedule of this film, Tiger will join Akshay Kumar in the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is also produced by the Bhagnani’s. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the baddie, with Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha as the female leads. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to go on floors by mid-January and will be shot in India, UAE and Europe.

Talking of Anbu Arivu, the stunt director are associated with mega projects like the Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, Mahesh Babu’s next with Trivikram, the Shankar-directed RC 15 with Ram Charan, the Prashanth Neel directorial, Salaar. “Jackky Bhagnani, Jagan Shakti, and the entire team were clear to get the biggest action director of India on board Eagle, as they wish to create a unique larger-than-life experience in this mission-based action thriller,” the source concluded.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.