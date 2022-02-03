EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez teams up with AL Vijay on an emotional horror thriller; Shoot begins in March

After wrapping up her work on the Rohit Shetty directed Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and the Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu directed by Abhishek Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez is all gearing up to start working on a new project from March. According to our sources, the actress is teaming up with AL Vijay on an emotional horror thriller, which kicks off from next month.

“It’s a new space for the actress and she is all gearing up to take on the challenge. The character is unlike anything she has done before, and the prep work has already begun. The film will be shot in London over a period of 2 months in a start to finish schedule. While the filming begins in March, the team will call it a wrap by the end of April,” revealed a source close to the development. The film in question will be directed by AL Vijay, who last directed Kangana Ranaut in the Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivii.

AL Vijay is known for films like Kireedam, Poi Solla Porom, Madrasapattinam, Deiva Thirumagal, Thalaivaa, Thalaivii among others. The details of other cast members have been kept under wraps but the source informs that everything has been locked over the last few months and an official announcement is round the corner. Apart from Cirkus and Ram Setu, Jacqueline also has the John Abraham fronted action thriller, Attack as also the Akshay Kumar entertainer, Bachchan Pandey under her kitty. Both the films are expected to release in the next two months in cinema halls.

The actress was recently in the news for her cameo appearance in Sudeep’s Pan India film, Vikrant Rona. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Jacqueline Fernandez and other Bollywood actors.

