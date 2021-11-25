EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma to headline Nandita Das’ next directorial; Latter to co produce with Sameer Nair

After helming the highly acclaimed 2018 biographical drama, Manto, which was headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das is gearing up to direct another exciting project. We have learnt that Das has roped in Kapil Sharma to play the lead in her untitled next. A source in the know informs that it is not a comedy. Nandita and Kapil have been in talks for a while, and the final formalities are now under process.

“Nandita and Kapil are both excited to collaborate on this project. They come from very different worlds so surely something magical is brewing. They are both looking forward to working with each other and pushing their own boundaries. They will work out on the dates and other logistics once the final paperwork is done. Nandita will also be co-producing the film, with Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment,” informs a source close to the development. Besides Manto, Nandita has also directed the 2008 political-drama, Firaaq, which featured Naseeruddin Shah, Deepti Naval, Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tisca Chopra, Shahana Goswami, among many others.

Meanwhile, the actor-comedian, who is currently busy with his TV blockbuster - The Kapil Sharma Show, has earlier acted in films like Abbas-Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Rajiv Dhingra’s Firangi. He also has a comedy special with an OTT giant in the pipeline.

On the acting front, Nandita had recently made a special appearance on the web show, Call My Agent: Bollywood, and has Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer, Venu Udugula’s Telugu period-drama, Virata Parvam in the pipeline. Recently, she even wrote, directed and starred in a 60 second film, The Cuber, with her son as the main lead.

We reached out to Kapil Sharma’s manager and Nandita Das, however they chose not to respond.

