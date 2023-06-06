EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar gears up for 7 releases in the next 12 months; 7 other films in pre production stage

Karan Johar is among the biggest filmmakers of Hindi Cinema and his banner, Dharma Production, has over the years given some of the most memorable films. Through the pandemic, Karan with his associates have developed several subjects and with the pandemic gone by, the filmmaker is all ready to unveil the release date of his new slate soon. This is the first time when Karan will have as many as 7 films in the kitty, which will be released over a period of 12 months.

7 films for Karan Johar in the next 12 months

Karan has as many as 7 films that are almost ready and they include his own directorial – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the Vicky Kaushal, and Tripti Dimri led Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, the Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna starrer Yodha, Akshay Kumar led KC Sakaran Biopic, Sara Ali Khan’s Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sarzameen with Kajol, Prithviraj, and Ibrahim Khan and finally, Mr. Aur Mrs. Mahi fronted by Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

“The 7 films will be released over the period of the next 12 months across platforms. While Ae Watan Mere Watan is their next made-for Amazon Prime, the rest of the films are touted to be theatrical releases. There was an industry buzz about Sarzameen being a direct-to-digital venture for Hotstar, but now, even that is confirmed for a theatrical release,” revealed a source close to the development.

While Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam are set for release on July 27 and August 25 respectively, the company is considering several options for Yodha. “It was announced as a September release, but, due to Jawan, there will be a change in date. Karan is expecting some of the movies to reshuffle their dates soon, and based on that, he will decide on the release of the other films in his slate,” the source added. Sankaran and Sarzameen are two films that will target a 2024 release.

Karan has 7 films in the development stage

Apart from the aforementioned 7 films, there are more films in the development stage at Dharma, which includes an intense romantic film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri – a remake of Pariyerum Perumal. Shashank Khaitan too is working on multiple subjects at the moment, including the next Dulhania film, but one doesn’t know which one he will finally decide to make next. Karan himself is working on his action film, which will go into a full-fledged development stage post the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, whereas Vishnu Vardhan is hopeful of getting Salman Khan on board his next with Dharma.

The Night Manager director, Sandeep Modi has also signed a two-film deal with Dharma, whereas Vasan Bala and Neeraj Ghaywan are gearing up to take their films on floors later this year for the banner.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani team gear up for teaser launch; Certified with 76 seconds run time