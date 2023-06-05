EXCLUSIVE: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani team gear up for teaser launch; Certified with 76 seconds run time

On Karan Johar’s birthday, team Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani unveiled 10 posters of the film introducing Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and their filmy families to the audience. With the poster launch, the team also kicked a 2-month campaign leading to the film’s release on July 28. Ever since then, there has been chatter on social media about the teaser, songs, and trailer of the film. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the first teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is ready for its launch soon.

The Teaser Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Will Be Released Later In June

“A 1 Minute 16 Second teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was submitted to the censor for approval and has been cleared without any changes. The idea of the teaser is to introduce the audience to the grand world of families in a Karan Johar film. It rides on the scale and the music, marking its way for songs and trailer,” revealed a source close to the development. The source further added that the teaser will be out later this month.

The Exact Date For The Teaser Launch Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Is Still Being Contemplated

“A date isn’t locked yet but the teaser will be launched towards the last half of June. The team will lock on the date and make an official announcement soon. The tentative teaser launch period is around the last leg of June,” the source added. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is touted to be a typical Karan Johar family entertainer and rides on a formidable ensemble comprising Ranveer and Alia with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi among others.

The Music Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Is Said To Be One Of Its Major Highlights

The music is composed by Pritam and much like all Karan films, is said to be one of the major highlights of the film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

