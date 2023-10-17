EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar on RRKPK actor Ranveer Singh: 'Deepika Padukone tells me that every six months, a new person walks into the house'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is considered one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. Directed by Karan Johar, the film has received a lot of appreciation for its unique storyline and amazing performances. Now, the celebrated filmmaker graced our recent Pinkvilla Masterclass, praising his RRKPK male lead actor Ranveer Singh while revealing an insight shared by the actor's wife Deepika Padukone.

Karan Johar praises his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor Ranveer Singh

During an exclusive Masterclass session with us, Karan Johar praised his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani male lead actor Ranveer Singh. An impressed KJo said, "Working with Ranveer Singh was just an amazing, exhilarating experience. He is a juggernaut of talent like he's just something else like a chameleon-like he can go Khiljito Murad to Rocky to Kapil Dev."

Sharing what Deepika Padukone told him, the director continued, "Deepika tells me that every six months, a new person walks into the house. He becomes that character like he would talk like Rocky throughout. In his conversations with me, I was talking to Rocky Randhawa, I was not talking to Ranveer Singh because he never left that character. It was phenomenal I'm just so grateful for him and the film."

WATCH the full interview here:

Speaking about the film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had a theatrical release on July 28, 2023. The cast of the film also starred veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

