EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar's birthday bash for Apoorva Mehta; Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt expected

Dharma CEO, Apoorva Mehta will turn 50 on Friday, March 18 and as a mark of celebrations for this half century, Karan Johar will be throwing a grand bash for his childhood friend turned partner. According to our sources close to the development, Karan will host a party on Thursday evening in Mumbai and that will be attended by almost all top guns from the Hindi film industry.

“The entire Dharma family will be a part of the birthday celebrations – ranging from all the directors to content creators. Even the actors from the industry will be joining in. Akshay Kumar, who stays away from parties, will be attending the party, and he is expected to be among the first to be present at the venue. The three students, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Mahotra, will also grace the occasion with their presence,” the source informed.

Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and many more are the others on the guest list. “It’s like the entire Bollywood coming together for his half century. Karan has kept a special theme for his childhood friend, and is elated to see support from the industry,” the source added. Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, Apoorva had opened up about the slate of releases for the banner.

He gave us an update on films like Brahmastra, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and many more. He also assured that Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee would be a theatrical release. “People have these conversations all the time and we all just listen to them. We are making the film right now and will take a call at the right time. Selfiee is a very strong subject, and we couldn’t have got a better casting than Akshay sir and Emraan Hashmi. Raj is very excited to start the film, in-fact, we go on floors at the end of February. At this point of time, it’s a theatrical release and we are not looking at any other medium of release,” he had said.

