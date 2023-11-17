EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif gives sneak peek into Zoya’s long journey from Ek Tha Tiger to Tiger 3

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, was recently released on November 12, making all those cine buffs' Diwali celebration extra special. The film had a grand opening and became one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. Salman returned as Tiger in the power-packed sequel while Katrina aced her role as Zoya. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Katrina was asked to share Zoya’s long journey from Ek Tha Tiger to Tiger 3.

Katrina Kaif on how Zoya evolved from Ek Tha Tiger to Tiger 3

During the exclusive interaction with us, Katrina Kaif gave a sneak peek into her character Zoya’s long journey from Ek Tha Tiger to Tiger 3.

The actress said, "In 2012 when we started Ek Tha Tiger, we started that time with Kabir who was a dear friend of mine. I'll take the journey of Tiger and Zoya together if that's okay. We kind of started with these two really strong, fierce, independent individuals who kind of came together. They were two completely different persons from two different countries and there were lots of obstacles they had to face to be together. To see this kind of equation and relationship evolving from Ek Tha Tiger to Tiger Zinda Hai, whether they married, have a child, and now to Tiger 3."

She further added, "It's been really interesting, fun because it's almost been followed as a part of my life so as like my life is also going on off-screen. Then, you know you keep coming back to the Tiger film on screen, their relationship and their life are also progressing. It's been a really wonderful journey. I think to get to play a character like Zoya, such a strong, well-written female character who is doing action which I love. I always admire action films."

Meanwhile, Ek Tha Tiger was released in 2012 and Tiger Zinda Hai hit theatres in 2017. On the other hand, Tiger 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra and it is a part of the YRF spy universe which took place after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai and Pathaan.

