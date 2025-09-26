OG (Hindi) Box Office: Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi starrer takes low start, aims for growth over the weekend

OG (They Call Him OG), starring Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, finally hit the cinemas today. The action thriller, which also stars Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, has taken a dull start in Hindi, largely due to little promotion in the North Indian belt.

But, this Emraan Hashmi movie didn’t release on a wide scale in Hindi, which would have given it a good push on the opening day. It is to be noted that whatever the film collected in Hindi came from the audience, who are fans of mass cinema and love South Indian dubbed movies.

OG opens with Rs 40 lakh in Hindi, needs a good jump over the weekend

OG skipped the regular Friday release and opted for a Thursday outing. As per estimates, the Sujeeth-directed action thriller collected Rs 40 lakh net on the opening day at the Hindi box office. The movie should aim for a strong jump over the weekend to take its total cume to a respectable figure.

Since there is no major Hindi release this weekend, the Pawan Kalyan starrer definitely stands a chance to attract the audience to the cinemas. However, it will have to face the holdover release, Jolly LLB 3.

Besides OG, there is Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, which is expected to do a nominal business considering its artsy approach. However, the Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor starrer might surprise at the box office since the movie has generated quite a decent buzz ever since its selection at the Academy Awards.

OG takes a banger start elsewhere

Though the movie might not have taken a good start in Hindi, it is storming the box office, especially in Telugu states and North America. As per estimates, its worldwide opening day figure will be Rs 100 crore plus gross, which is a record for Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, the movie also stars Priyanka Mohanan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, and others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Pawan Kalyan's OG records 4th biggest premiere in USA, Prabhas retains top spot with Kalki 2898 AD