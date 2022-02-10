EXCLUSIVE: Luv Ranjan to tie the knot with his girlfriend on 20th February

Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor have been shooting for Luv Ranjan's untitled rom-com. A couple of important schedules are pending & the director is believed to complete the same after his intimate wedding with his girlfriend.

A source close to Ranjan told us, "Luv Ranjan is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend on February 20th. It's going to be a destination wedding with family & close friends. Wedding festivities will begin from 18th February. The groom & bride are busy with their wedding preps. Last week, the couple visited Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra & finalized their wedding outfits."

Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan decided to tie the knot in February because, as of now, the active Covid-19 caseload has seen a drop and the situation is also quite under control.

However, what is to be noted is that the wedding is not taking place in Mumbai. The destination has been kept under wraps. Filmmaker's original plan was to marry in January but it got postponed due to the pandemic.

Luv will resume the shooting in Delhi and Mumbai in March after his wedding. In mid-2022, Luv Ranjan and his team will reportedly fly to Spain for the rom-com’s final schedule.

Luv Ranjan is known for his films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety & Akash Vaani.