EXCLUSIVE: Mrs star Sanya Malhotra recalls seeing Shah Rukh Khan for 1st time and it's not on Jawan sets; 'Mujhey ek mahina...'

Sanya Malhotra got her big break opposite Aamir Khan with her debut movie, Dangal. Even today, she is grateful for that massive opportunity that brought several other projects to her. Years later, she got another huge opportunity to star with another ace, Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. That was like a dream come true for her as she has been manifesting a film with SRK ever since she stepped into the industry. Now, in a chat with Pinkvilla, she recalled seeing the Pathaan actor for the first time just a month after she landed in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanya Malhotra sharing the screen in Atlee’s Jawan is one of the highlights of the actress’ career. While she was thrilled for the opportunity, it wasn’t the first time Sanya saw SRK. While talking to Pinkvilla recently, the Pagglait actress revealed seeing the superstar at an event in Mumbai.

Sharing more about it, she stated, “Pehli baar toh maine set pe nhi dekh tha unhe. Maine pehli baar dekha tha jab ek event ho raha tha aur meri roommate, jo journalist thi, unhoney aake hum sabko ghar pe bataya ki aaj SRK aa rahe hai for an event. (The first time I saw SRK was not on set (of Jawan). I first saw him when an event was happening, and my roommate, who was a journalist, informed us that he was coming. She took us all with her.)”

The Sam Bahadur actress added that because her roomie was in the press, she got them all in. “That was the first time I saw him. Mujhey ek mahina he hua tha Mumbai aae hue. (Just one month ago, I came to Mumbai). It was a big achievement for all of us. That day was really special,” Malhotra concluded.

For those unknown, Sanya had been manifesting a collab with Shah Rukh since her Dangal days. Several months ago, the diva dropped a clip in which she can be seen recreating the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor’s iconic open-arms pose on his song Mitwaa.

Malhotra wrote in the captions, “Dangal se Jawan tak. Itni shiddat se maine ye manifest kiya hai, ki har zarre ne ye fulfil karne ki saazish ki hai. Kehte hain ki agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.”

On the work front, Sanya will be next seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Thug Life. For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!