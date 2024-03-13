12 best Jawan dialogues for Shah Rukh Khan lover in you

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has earned the title of the King of Romance for his flawless work in several romantic movies. While he continues to charm the audience by romantically opening his arms for his heroines, the actor has also successfully tried his hands in movies across genres. Last year, he led two successful action movies Jawan and Pathaan. In the Atlee Kumar directorial, SRK delivered several impactful and whistle-worthy dialogues. Let’s take a look at the 12 best Jawan dialogues.

12 best Jawan dialogues for the Shah Rukh Khan lover in you:

1. “Rathore, Vikram Rathore, naam toh suna hoga.”

In almost all of Shah Rukh Khan’s movies, we can see some references to his iconic dialogues and films that have today become an evergreen hit. One among them is ‘Rahul Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga’. Making this dialogue relevant to the film Jawan, the writers probably came up with this fun one.

2. "Jab main villain banta hun na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahi sakta."

SRK is the hero of the 90s. And even though he has played the role of an antagonist in some films, his image of a kind-hearted guy who is full of love and romance never leaves him. But this time, he decided to teach the villain by giving him his own medicine.

3. “TV pe Simba tha, ye Mufasa hai. Jo TV pe tune dekha tha wo Sher ka bacha tha, ye khud sher hai.”

This was such a seetimaar moment in the film. If you have watched the action thriller on the big screen, you must have witnessed the theatre vibrate with the lauds SRK received during this scene.

4. “Hum jawan hain, apni jaan hazar bar dao par laga sakte hain lekin sirf desh ke liye, tumhare jaise desh bechne walo ke liye hargis nahi.”

No matter what your ideologies are, when someone portrays the role of a patriot or a soldier, the film has to hit the ball out of the park. When this dialogue was delivered on the big screen, it brought together the scores of people watching the feature film on the 70 mm screen. It still stands as one of the best dialogues from Jawan.

5. “Jail mein aadmi tere hain, par ye jail meri auraton ka hai.”

In the film, Shah Rukh is seen in a dual role. He also plays the character of Azad, the jailer of a woman's prison. When the supporters of the antagonist try to break into the jail he has been taking care of for years, Azad makes them realize the power of women.

6. “All work and no joy will make handsome a dull boy.”

As Captain Vikram Rathore, an ex-commando, SRK is equally funny and witty. At different intervals, he keeps the audience engaged by shooting such fun dialogues which was easily picked up by the audience and used in their regular conversations.

7. “Bete ko hath lagaane se pehle baap se baat kar.”

Baap baap hota hai and no one messes with a son when the father is around. Such a moment this was!

8. “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahi, pata nahi. Maa ko kiya wada hoon, ya adhura ek irada hoon, main achha hoon, bura hu, punya hoon ya paap hoon, ye khud se puchna. Kyunki main bhi aap hoon.”

The film tells the tale of a prison warden, a citizen of the country who tries to fight corruption and injustice. This monologue of King Khan was loved so much the internet was flooded with people making videos by lip-syncing to it.

9. “Ek aadmi aur 6 ladkiyaan nahin, ek aadmi aur 6,000 ladkiyaan hain. It’s an army, sir.”

Clearly, never underestimate the power of a man who is backed by thousands of women.

10. “Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt, par umar mein thodi choti hai.”

I’m sure all of us remember this unexpected hilarious dialogue which was delivered with so much ease and perfection that it tickled our funny bones.

11. “Natak mat kar, bata who am I? Who am I? Santa Claus?”

Haha! Yet another remarkable funny dialogue from Jawan.

12. “Panch ghante chalne wali mosquito coil ke liye kitne sawaal karte ho lekin panch saal tak apni sarkaar chunte waqt ek sawaal nahi karte, kuch nahi pochote.”

The monologue was the highlight of the film. It not only highlighted the grim reality of our society but also left us with food for thought.

The film was dropped after lots of hype and anticipation and looking at the love the blockbuster hit film received, it’s safe to say it lived up to the expectations of the audience. While SRK led the show, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance), Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and many other actors took the film to another level. Which of these Jawan quotes did you like? Let us know!

