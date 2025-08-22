War 2 Day 9 India Gross Box Office Estimates: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's movie shows no improvement on 2nd Friday; Adds Rs 4 crore

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, registered another drop on 2nd Friday at the India box office, when it had to start seeing some sort of consolidation. The drop from the previous day is around 25 percent, and that's despite no new significant film release. Mahavatar Narsimha has started to get more shows and it won't be surprising if the devotional movie starts leading in dailies over the weekend.

War 2 Adds Rs 4 Crore Gross On 2nd Friday; Stands At Rs 235 Crore After 9 Days

With Rs 4 crore on 2nd Friday, the total India gross of War 2 stands at Rs 235 crore. By the end of the weekend, it should be Rs 238 crore or so. The movie's run will, more or less, come to a standstill with the release of Param Sundari on 29th August. The lifetime projections are now less than even Rs 275 crore gross. Basically, the collections of the movie after the opening weekend, won't even triple what it managed over its extended weekend. And mind you, the weekend collections were not really good.

The Day Wise Gross India Collections Of War 2 Are Are Under

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 59 crore Friday Rs 67 crore Saturday Rs 38 crore Sunday Rs 36 crore Monday Rs 9.50 crore Tuesday Rs 10.50 crore Wednesday Rs 6 crore Thursday Rs 5 crore Friday Rs 4 crore Total Rs 235 crore gross in 9 days

War 2 Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide; Heads For A Rs 350 Crore Finish

War 2's overseas collections aren't much better. Regardless, it was able to manage to cross Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office on day 9. The total collections of the movie after 9 days, stands at Rs 305 crore or so. It remains on pace to end with collections of around Rs 350 crore. Even if these were the movie's extended weekend collections, they would be seen as underwhelming.

War 2 In Theatres

