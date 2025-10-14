Raju Talikote passes away at 62 — An emotional goodbye to Kannada cinema’s beloved comedian

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Popular Kannada actor and comedian Raju Talikote passed away on October 13, 2025, at the age of 62. The veteran artist was widely known for his humorous roles and left a lasting impact on colleagues and audiences alike.

According to a report by India Today, Raju Talikote was filming a movie in Udupi, Karnataka, when he suffered a fatal heart attack. His death was later confirmed by family members, and many notable personalities expressed their condolences. His final rites are scheduled to be held in Chikkasindagi village.

His passing sent shockwaves across the Kannada film industry, prompting heartfelt reactions from many. Offering his condolences, Shiva Rajkumar said, “The demise of Raju Talikote, a senior theater artist and comedian, is an irreplaceable loss to the Kannada film industry. May his soul rest in peace. I pray that God grants strength to his family members to bear this sorrow.”

For those unfamiliar, Raju Talikote (originally Rajesaba Maktumasab Yankanchi) was a Kannada actor best known for his comedic roles. Born in 1962 (or 1963) in Udupi, Karnataka, he appeared in a wide variety of Kannada films. His parents were both theatre artists who ran a drama troupe called Shriguru Khasgateshwara Natya Sangha.

Raju began acting as a child, but had to leave school after the deaths of his parents. Despite facing many initial challenges, he continued his family's theatre legacy and built a strong reputation for his stagecraft. He made his debut in Kannada cinema with Hendathi Andare Hendathi and went on to act in several notable films, including Manasaare, Pancharangi, Jackie, Sugreeva, Appu and Pappu, Mallikarjuna, Lifeu Ishtene, Yash starrer Rajadhani, and many more.

Talikote also appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7, hosted by Kichcha Sudeepa.

Recently, Raju’s son, Bharat, responded to his father’s passing and revealed that the actor had previously survived a heart attack but was unable to recover from this one. He added, “Our father had two wives, but all of us have grown up together in harmony.”

