EXCLUSIVE: No change in Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 release date; Anil Sharma says ‘Jo aa rahi hai usko aane dijiye’

Since the last few days a lot of speculations about future release dates of Hindi films have been doing the rounds. It was recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will get pushed, and might release in August. Then it was reported that it will be unveiled on September 7. There are reports of Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna starrer Yodha moving to September 15, and apparently Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan’s release date might change too. Amidst so many alterations, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma says they are going to stick to their August 11, 2023 release date. This Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is clashing with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor.

“Gadar 2 is a people’s film and is people’s emotion, so we are coming on August 11 because people want it. It’s not a film, it’s an emotion. So we are not shifting at all. We are busy with post-production, and are preparing for August 11. We don’t know which other movie is coming on that day. Jo aa rahi hai usko aane dijiye, agar koi aati hai toh. August 11 release is confirmed for us,” states director Anil Sharma.

Gadar 2’s release date

Gadar 2’s release date was officially announced in January this year. “Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. #Gadar2 releasing in Cinemas on 11th August 2023,” Sunny Deol had captioned the movie’s poster on Instagram. Besides Sunny and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 also features Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma in a pivotal role.

ALSO READ: Bollywood calendar realigns itself; Tentpole releases for SRK, Salman, Akshay, Ranbir, Hrithik, Varun, Ajay