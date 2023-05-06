EXCLUSIVE: No change in Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 release date; Anil Sharma says ‘Jo aa rahi hai usko aane dijiye’

Amidst several release date changes and clashes in Bollywood, director Anil Sharma says they are going to stick to their August 11 release date.

Written by Avinash Lohana   |  Updated on May 06, 2023   |  02:49 PM IST  |  5.4K
Pic Credit: Sunny Deol / Instagram
No change in Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 release date; Anil Sharma says ‘Jo aa rahi hai usko aane dijiye’ (Pic Credit: Sunny Deol / Instagram)

Key Highlight

Since the last few days a lot of speculations about future release dates of Hindi films have been doing the rounds. It was recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will get pushed, and might release in August. Then it was reported that it will be unveiled on September 7. There are reports of Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna starrer Yodha moving to September 15, and apparently Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan’s release date might change too. Amidst so many alterations, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma says they are going to stick to their August 11, 2023 release date. This Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is clashing with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor

“Gadar 2 is a people’s film and is people’s emotion, so we are coming on August 11 because people want it. It’s not a film, it’s an emotion. So we are not shifting at all. We are busy with post-production, and are preparing for August 11. We don’t know which other movie is coming on that day. Jo aa rahi hai usko aane dijiye, agar koi aati hai toh. August 11 release is confirmed for us,” states director Anil Sharma. 

Gadar 2’s release date

Gadar 2’s release date was officially announced in January this year. “Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. #Gadar2 releasing in Cinemas on 11th August 2023,” Sunny Deol had captioned the movie’s poster on Instagram. Besides Sunny and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 also features Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma in a pivotal role.

ALSO READ: Bollywood calendar realigns itself; Tentpole releases for SRK, Salman, Akshay, Ranbir, Hrithik, Varun, Ajay

About The Author
Avinash Lohana
Avinash Lohana
Journalist

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for him. ‘Just between you & me’ is his favorite l...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!