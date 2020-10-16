  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: No clash between Radhe, Sooryavanshi or other big films possible: Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi

While both Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are eyeing the Republic Day weekend to release their next films Radhe and Sooryavanshi respectively, theatre owners feel it's an impossible move; read to know why.
Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: No clash between Radhe, Sooryavanshi or other big films possible: Exhibitor Akshaye RathiEXCLUSIVE: No clash between Radhe, Sooryavanshi or other big films possible: Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Theatres have finally resumed business, after a seven month long hiatus. Post the Covid 19 outbreak in the country, cinemas and multiplexes remained shut following Government mandates. Now, the new mandate states that the exhibitors can begin showcasing films again. In certain States, while theatres have opened since yesterday, some are yet to resume work and will mostly begin from October 31.

The entire scenario caused a complete rejig of films and releases too. Now, it's almost locked that Ranveer Singh starrer '83 will hit screens on Christmas this year. But other films haven't yet revealed their release plans yet. Salman Khan has wrapped up work on Radhe and Rohit Shetty's next with Akshay Kumar titled Sooryavanshi is completely ready. A source tells us, "Both of them are looking at the Republic Day weekend to release their films. But they are still unsure how to go about it."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Even as cinema reopens, here's why Sooryavanshi, '83 or Radhe won't hit screens on Diwali

We spoke to exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, who explains that a clash is not going to happen in the near future. He explains, "We are allowed to run only on 50% occupancy which already makes the viewing limited for big films which open to higher occupancies. Films like Radhe, Sooryavanshi, 83 would have opened up anyway over an 80% occupancy all across the country. So a clash would mean division of those 50% seats and that is not a feasible idea at all. The industry too knows it. Either Sooryavanshi or Radhe will come on the R-Day weekend, and the other might hit screens on Holi next year, which is again a festival date. From now on, clashes won't happen between big films till situation gets better. Also, every big film will have a two week clean release window as well." So there you go, everyone waiting to see if the Akshay-Salman Eid clash will now happen on R-Day, you might be disappointed. As for cinema lovers, this is good news! 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar & Salman Khan's CLASH is on; it's Radhe vs Prithviraj on Diwali 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to join Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh & Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's cop universe?
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to NOT come with Sooryavanshi on Eid 2020, will release Laxmmi Bomb two weeks after
EXCLUSIVE: Even as cinema reopens, here's why Sooryavanshi, '83 or Radhe won't hit screens on Diwali
EXCLUSIVE: Maneesh Sharma's next is NOT with Akshay Kumar
EXCLUSIVE: Not Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Vijay starrer Master to be the first film to release in theatres

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement