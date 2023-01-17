EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra to receive the prestigious India UK Achievers Honours award

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to receive the prestigious India UK Achievers Honours and it will be held at the end of this month at the UK Parliament. The India-UK Achievers Honours will celebrate the educational and professional achievements of Indian students who have studied in the UK, marking India’s 75 th independence anniversary. Parineeti Chopra, who has studied in the UK, and also spends most of her time there, has been selected as an Outstanding Achiever for the category ‘Arts, Entertainment and Culture’ at the India UK Achievers Honours.

Parineeti moved to England at the age of 17, before returning to India in 2009. The actress has a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School. Now, the actress has been chosen as an Outstanding Achiever for the category ‘Arts, Entertainment and Culture’ at the India UK Achievers Honours, and it will be a special event for her as she will be representing India on the UK stage. The Achievers Honours for the category Arts, Culture, Entertainment and Sports will recognize trailblazers who have demonstrated their excellence, creativity or artistic genius by having created acclaimed careers in arts, entertainment, culture or sports.

When Parineeti Chopra revealed how she became an actor

Parineeti Chopra, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, has proved her mettle by acting in a number of films such as Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl On The Train, Saina, among others. However, did you know, she forayed into acting by luck? In an old interview with Vogue, Parineeti once shared that she wanted to be a banker all her life. “I studied for it, I spent 50 lakh on my education in England, and I was on a loan. When I was unable to find a job, on an impulse I took a decision to book a ticket to Mumbai… and the only reason I chose this city was that the ticket was cheaper than the one to Delhi, although I didn't know anyone in Mumbai."

She returned to India in 2009, and she applied at YRF for a job in the accounts department. YRF didn’t have a vacancy for accounts, they instead offered her an internship in the marketing and PR department, which she took up. She was then spotted by director Maneesh Sharma, and she got her first break with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl.